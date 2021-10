Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao is hanging up his gloves. An eight-division world champ and current senator of the Philippines, Pacquiao announced on Sept. 28 that he will be retiring from the ring. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” he said in a video posted to social media. “Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come.” He went on to thank his fans around the world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting him as an athlete.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO