A new study found that international waters from the Rio Grande are being used at a high rate by the U.S. oil and gas industry and much of it is largely going unnoticed and could lead to a lack of water for South Texas in years to come. The report, "The Thirst for Water in South Texas: Report on the Usage and Disposal of Water for Oil & Gas Development in Webb County, Texas," was produced by the nonprofit Rio Grande International Study Center and warns that freshwater resources, primarily surface water from the Rio Grande, are being used for oil and gas development and could hinder the amount of water available for municipalities, residences and agriculture in the future.

