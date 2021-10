The island nation of Papua New Guinea is considered one of the least explored areas on earth; it is home to numerous groups of uncontacted people along with many undiscovered species of plants and animals. The small Pacific nation is also one of the poorest which has been facing major issues with basic infrastructure and healthcare. You won’t expect a country like Papua New Guinea to splurge public money on ultra-expensive cars. In 2018, the country was the host for that year’s edition of the Asia-Pacific Economic Corporation (APEC) summit. The government of Papua New Guinea decided to welcome the visiting dignitaries in style and ended up purchasing 40 Maserati Quattroportes and three Bentley Flying Spurs to ferry the officials.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO