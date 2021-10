No matter what the final score was, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights won a tri-meet at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico Tuesday. As scored, Borgia won by one point over the Colonels. However, when Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor recounted the scores for a normal dual meet, Borgia won with 74 points, Hannibal was second at 53, and MMA placed third with 46 points.