Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 9/30

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago
Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Courtney Simon, Toledo, girl, Sept. 24.

Whitney and Tyler Hogrefe, Waterville, girl, Sept. 24.

Marsheena Hall, Toledo, girl, Sept. 25.

Chavely and Kurtise Tallman, Rossford, girl, Sept. 25.

Amie and Joe Pierce, Millbury, girl, Sept. 25.

Cryshelle Duhart, Toledo, girl, Sept. 27.

Mercedes James, Toledo, girl, Sept. 28.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Victoria and Jacob Schell, Maumee, girl, Sept. 25.

Sara and Tyler Martin, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 26.

Daisha Selmon, Toledo, boy, Sept. 28.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 27, 2021

Andrew Kobalka, 33, resident physician, and Danielle Bozek, 32, resident physician, both of Toledo.

Paul Reinhart, 23, laborer, and Cassandra Ovall, 19, both of Oregon.

Kimberly Crispen, 48, and Janelle DiLiberato, 43, both of Toledo.

Charles Todd, 56, plumber, and Rebecca Szymanski, 53, teacher, both of Toledo.

Darryl Jackson, Jr., 38, entrepreneur, and Courtney Kuiper, 28, general manager, both of Toledo.

Paul Arnold, 47, self-employed, and Sharon Pearson, 48, security officer, both of Toledo.

John Gray, 31, project designer, and Rebecca Sadoski, 26, membership coordinator, both of Toledo.

Richard Scott, Jr., 40, IT director, of Toledo, and Sheila Fernandez Hiraldo, 36, social worker, of Brownstown, Mich.

Jonathan Roe, 41, towing, and Heather Hobson, 47, nurse, both of Toledo.

Anthony Boyd, 38, food service, and Amanda Guy, 38, general manager, both of Toledo.

Willie Bridges, 69, retired, and Earnestine Grooms, 72, retired, both of Toledo.

David James, 43, contractor, and Jessica Castillo Cook, 43, property manager, both of Toledo.

Brandon Kusz, 30, and Carriene Robinson, 28, dance instructor, both of Toledo.

Leonard Brown, Jr., 29, artist, and Mercedes Finley, 27, receptionist, both of Toledo.

Terry Urban, Jr., 40, manufacturing, and Chasity Bastien, 29, nurse aide, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Homicide

Richard Hernandez, fatally shot in 2300 block of Upton.

Robberies

Eric Roberts, wallet with contents by suspect in 500 block of Woodville.

Nathaniel Burnor, wallet with contents by suspect with a gun in 5100 block of Dorr.

Burglary

Oak and Oak Auto, no loss reported from business in 3800 block of Jackman.

Thefts

Vivian McClellan, food card and credit card from 500 block of East Woodruff.

Roberta Parrish, purse with contents from vehicle in 2100 block of Joffre.

Marrion Jennings, cell phone from 3600 block of West Alexis.

Jacquiline Brozzo, makeup, skin care, and case from 2800 block of B Street.

Asma Mejri, purse with contents from 4600 block of Talmadge.

Rebe Grandowicz, purse with contents from 300 block of Celestra.

Hannah Tuvell, medication from vehicle in 4200 block of North Haven.

Alexis Kear, wallet with contents from 2500 block of Cherry Hill.

TARTA head's next 'chapter': Jacksonville, Florida

TARTA’s departing chief executive officer will become a top administrator at the transit agency in Jacksonville, Fla. after she leaves. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it had chosen Kimberly Dunham as its new chief of staff. Ms. Dunham had tendered her resignation to the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 20, but declined to say where she was going until her new employer made it public.
Sister Mary Patricia Snyder (1925-2021)

Sister Mary Patricia Snyder, a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools across northwest Ohio including 11 years as principal at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, died Friday in Rosary Care Center, Sylvania. She was 96.
161 'johns' caught in statewide sting

COLUMBUS — In the first statewide sting targeting the “johns” buying sex since Ohio enacted tougher human trafficking penalties, 161 people, including nine in Toledo, were arrested over the last few days. Three of those statewide believed they were soliciting a minor, Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday. “If there...
Editorial: Giving Toledo hope

When Wade Kapszukiewicz ran for mayor in 2017 he added what he called a “moonshot” plank to his campaign platform. That lofty goal that would require community-wide support to meet? Free universal pre-kindergarten for all Toledo 4-year-olds.
Frank "Sonny" Fulkerson (1930-2021)

Frank “Sonny” Fulkerson, a fourth-generation watch and clock maker who opened his own shop in Toledo in 1954 and was often referred to as “The Clock Man” locally, died on Sept. 25 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was 91.
Coroner identifies latest homicide victim

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Monday evening in East Toledo. Ryan Zam, who was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died of a gunshot wound to the back and the death is a homicide, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared Tuesday after an autopsy.
Pavement restoration to close 2 South Toledo streets

Pavement restoration will close parts of two South Toledo streets starting Wednesday and close lanes on another on Thursday, the city transportation division announced. Schneider Road will be closed between Byrne Road and Eaton Drive, while Camille Drive will be closed between Byrne and Juliet Drive, both for three days. Work along Glendale Avenue, meanwhile, will require westbound lane closings between Leith and Pennelwood drives Thursday through Saturday.
Michael A. Bartell (1951-2021)

Michael A. Bartell, a veteran Blade reporter and editor and University of Toledo journalism instructor, who spurred colleagues and students to accurate, thorough newswriting, died Friday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 70. He’d suffered a catastrophic stroke earlier in the week, said Ereck Wheeler, his life partner....
Sentencing database moving forward

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court officially Monday renewed its project aimed at creating a felony criminal sentencing process that will make it easier to compare sentencing in all of Ohio’s criminal courts.
Does MAC hotel policy give road teams an advantage?

On Friday night, after a healthy dinner and goodbyes to his family, Toledo coach Jason Candle will do the same thing he’s done prior to each home game the past two seasons: check into an area hotel all alone. The news in May of 2020, that Mid-American Conference football programs...
Outdoors: Slammin' salmon a Michigan fall frenzy

BEULAH, Mich. — On March 30, some 66,373 coho salmon raised at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources hatchery here were stocked in the nearby Platte River. The following day another 60,000 of the young fish, 5 to 6 inches in length, were stocked in the waterway. When the calendar flipped to April 1, there were 71,332 additional coho released in the river.
