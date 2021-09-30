Daily Log: 9/30

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Courtney Simon, Toledo, girl, Sept. 24.

Whitney and Tyler Hogrefe, Waterville, girl, Sept. 24.

Marsheena Hall, Toledo, girl, Sept. 25.

Chavely and Kurtise Tallman, Rossford, girl, Sept. 25.

Amie and Joe Pierce, Millbury, girl, Sept. 25.

Cryshelle Duhart, Toledo, girl, Sept. 27.

Mercedes James, Toledo, girl, Sept. 28.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Victoria and Jacob Schell, Maumee, girl, Sept. 25.

Sara and Tyler Martin, Sylvania, boy, Sept. 26.

Daisha Selmon, Toledo, boy, Sept. 28.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 27, 2021

Andrew Kobalka, 33, resident physician, and Danielle Bozek, 32, resident physician, both of Toledo.

Paul Reinhart, 23, laborer, and Cassandra Ovall, 19, both of Oregon.

Kimberly Crispen, 48, and Janelle DiLiberato, 43, both of Toledo.

Charles Todd, 56, plumber, and Rebecca Szymanski, 53, teacher, both of Toledo.

Darryl Jackson, Jr., 38, entrepreneur, and Courtney Kuiper, 28, general manager, both of Toledo.

Paul Arnold, 47, self-employed, and Sharon Pearson, 48, security officer, both of Toledo.

John Gray, 31, project designer, and Rebecca Sadoski, 26, membership coordinator, both of Toledo.

Richard Scott, Jr., 40, IT director, of Toledo, and Sheila Fernandez Hiraldo, 36, social worker, of Brownstown, Mich.

Jonathan Roe, 41, towing, and Heather Hobson, 47, nurse, both of Toledo.

Anthony Boyd, 38, food service, and Amanda Guy, 38, general manager, both of Toledo.

Willie Bridges, 69, retired, and Earnestine Grooms, 72, retired, both of Toledo.

David James, 43, contractor, and Jessica Castillo Cook, 43, property manager, both of Toledo.

Brandon Kusz, 30, and Carriene Robinson, 28, dance instructor, both of Toledo.

Leonard Brown, Jr., 29, artist, and Mercedes Finley, 27, receptionist, both of Toledo.

Terry Urban, Jr., 40, manufacturing, and Chasity Bastien, 29, nurse aide, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Homicide

Richard Hernandez, fatally shot in 2300 block of Upton.

Robberies

Eric Roberts, wallet with contents by suspect in 500 block of Woodville.

Nathaniel Burnor, wallet with contents by suspect with a gun in 5100 block of Dorr.

Burglary

Oak and Oak Auto, no loss reported from business in 3800 block of Jackman.

Thefts

Vivian McClellan, food card and credit card from 500 block of East Woodruff.

Roberta Parrish, purse with contents from vehicle in 2100 block of Joffre.

Marrion Jennings, cell phone from 3600 block of West Alexis.

Jacquiline Brozzo, makeup, skin care, and case from 2800 block of B Street.

Asma Mejri, purse with contents from 4600 block of Talmadge.

Rebe Grandowicz, purse with contents from 300 block of Celestra.

Hannah Tuvell, medication from vehicle in 4200 block of North Haven.

Alexis Kear, wallet with contents from 2500 block of Cherry Hill.