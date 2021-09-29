Match Preview: Forward Madison v. New England Revolution II

Local TV: The CW-62 International Stream: YouTube. Attacking Back: Greenville put seven goals on the board during their undefeated home stand across the last three weeks, more goals than double the number of goals scored during their July/August swoon. Even with the tough loss of forward JJ Donnelly, Greenville's offense has come back to their early 2020 level. Aaron Walker continues to shine, netting his second brace of the season to bring his goal total to five. In more good news for GTSC's attack, Lachlan McLean will likely be available for the first time in over two months as he returns from a knee injury.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO