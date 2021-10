The Nebraska’s Women’s Golf team finished seventh after shooting a 904 in The Molly Collegiate Invitational at the Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, California. Nebraska was led by senior Vanessa Bouvet, who finished 10th overall after shooting a 222. Bouvet shot rounds of 78, 73 and 71. The senior finished the final round by shooting one under par with six birdies after struggling round one with eight bogies and only two birdies.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO