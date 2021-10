Everyone considers themself to be a good driver. Just ask anybody--they'll tell you that all the issues come from those other whack jobs on the road causing problems. Am I a good driver? I like to think so. I may have failed my driving test two or three times (the details are fuzzy) but I've never been responsible for any type of accident. Of course, not being involved in an accident isn't exactly what qualifies you as being a good driver. That comes with knowing and executing the rules of the road.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO