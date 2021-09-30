Teen killed in crash on northern edge of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was killed just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in a crash near Riverview Boulevard and Edna Street, police said. The teen, who has not been identified, was believed to have been speeding while traveling west in the 1000 block of Riverview, police said. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2002 Chevrolet pickup, which was unoccupied when police arrived. The teen's 2008 Ford Taurus came to rest in a yard in the 1100 block of Riverview, police said.