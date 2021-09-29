CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft+ subscription on Amazon Luna increases in price starting tomorrow

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you took advantage of the $1 Ubisoft+ subscription offer for Amazon Luna last month, here’s a quick reminder that your subscription price will go up to $14.99/month tomorrow. If you want to cancel your subscription before the price increases, you can easily do so on this page. Also, as a reminder, the price for Ubisoft+ will increase from $14.99/month to $17.99/month for new subscribers starting tomorrow. Existing subscribers and new subscribers that sign up today will be grandfathered in at the $14.99/month price until they choose to cancel their subscription.

