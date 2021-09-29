CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian men’s team enters semi-finals, assured medal

olympics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian table tennis team beat Iran 3-1 to enter the semi-finals of the men’s team event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. The win also guaranteed India its maiden medal at the Asian showpiece. Both losing semi-finalists get bronze medals. Veteran Sharath Kamal...

olympics.com

