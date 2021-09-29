Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian men’s team enters semi-finals, assured medal

The IOC held an Executive Board (EB) meeting by videoconference on 29 September, in the presence of the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), IOC member Andrew Parsons. Beijing 2022 informed the EB of the principles that will help deliver safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Considering the above objective, the IOC and IPC fully respect the principles established by Beijing 2022. These principles are based on wide-ranging consultations with international experts and the Chinese authorities, as well as the experience of Olympic and Paralympic stakeholders. The principles presented by Beijing 2022 will be detailed in the Playbooks. The first version of these Playbooks will be released in late October. A second version will then be published in December. Read here the full news release about spectators, vaccination and COVID-19 countermeasures.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO