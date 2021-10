Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. I have always considered myself a cozy girl at heart, but when fall arrives, I jump to a whole new level. My fellow editor, Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, never wears sweatpants, and recently she gave me the biggest compliment when she said that I'm the only one who makes her want to wear snuggly clothes. I guess you can say comfort is my expertise. Plus, the shopping possibilities make it hard to resist. Brands have already been prioritizing comfort in their collections over the past year, but this fall, there seems to be an overload of roomy sweaters and fuzzy accessories (which tend to be my favorite of the bunch) on the market.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO