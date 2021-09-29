CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marfa, TX

Dance workout class this Saturday will support Marfa two-year-old’s cancer battle

By Abbie Perrault
bigbendsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARFA — When Elizabeth Gutierrez heard that Marfa two-year-old Nevaeh Ely-Vasquez had been diagnosed with cancer this summer, she felt called to action. Gutierrez, a Zumba instructor, got busy recruiting fellow teachers Angela Ramos of Presidio and Keila Vargas of Alpine to join her in hosting a Zumbathon — a dance workout event to raise funds to support the toddler’s cancer treatment. On Saturday, October 2, the trio of certified instructors will welcome the public to join them at 6:30 p.m. in the Saint George Hall for dancing, food and drinks, with all proceeds going toward the toddler’s fight against cancer.

bigbendsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Marfa, TX
City
Presidio, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
City
Alpine, TX
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Dance#Workout#Zumba
Fox News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence backs Urban Meyer: 'He’s still my head coach'

Trevor Lawrence expressed support for Urban Meyer on Wednesday amid the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach’s controversy at an Ohio bar over the weekend where a woman was seen dancing near his lap. While Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said Meyer must "regain our trust and respect," Lawrence said Meyer was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy