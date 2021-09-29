Dance workout class this Saturday will support Marfa two-year-old’s cancer battle
MARFA — When Elizabeth Gutierrez heard that Marfa two-year-old Nevaeh Ely-Vasquez had been diagnosed with cancer this summer, she felt called to action. Gutierrez, a Zumba instructor, got busy recruiting fellow teachers Angela Ramos of Presidio and Keila Vargas of Alpine to join her in hosting a Zumbathon — a dance workout event to raise funds to support the toddler’s cancer treatment. On Saturday, October 2, the trio of certified instructors will welcome the public to join them at 6:30 p.m. in the Saint George Hall for dancing, food and drinks, with all proceeds going toward the toddler’s fight against cancer.bigbendsentinel.com
