Greeley gets grant that will make the city easier to navigate

If you have trouble finding your way around town, Greeley is hoping new signs will help. The city’s Downtown Development Authority is installing what’s called “wayfinding signs.” One points to the library, while another would point to the UNC District. The DDA got a more than $96,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation for the new signs that are part of the Revitalizing Main Streets grant. Bike signage is also a part of the grant to guide cyclists downtown and out to the Poudre Trail. Governor Jared Polis gave Greeley a shout-out-saying the new wayfinding signs will make this already “amazing and welcoming place easier to navigate.”