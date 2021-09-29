CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All Rise’ Has Been Saved — OWN Orders a 20-Episode Season 3

Cadillac News
 7 days ago

‘All Rise’ Has Been Saved — OWN Orders a 20-Episode Season 3. CBS canceled the Simone Missick-led courtroom drama in the spring.

www.cadillacnews.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘All Rise’ Revived for Season 3 at OWN

The verdict is in and it’s a good one for All Rise. The canceled CBS legal drama starring Simone Missick has officially been revived for a 20-episode third season. Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu will share streaming rights to the series. The show will debut on both platforms on Dec. 1. Season three will return in 2022, with the WarnerMedia- and Disney-backed streamers landing those episodes after the season ends. OWN will also air seasons one and two of the series before the third run debuts. The pickup comes a few months after CBS axed the Warner Bros. TV-produced series after...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Date, OWN Picks Up ‘All Rise’, ‘Scoobtober’ Next Month, ‘Insecure’ Trailer, ‘Liza on Demand’ Season Premiere Date, ‘The Real World: Homecoming’ Renewed For Two Seasons and More!

Disney+’s upcoming new series The Book Of Boba Fett has been given a premiere date. The Star Wars series will premiere December 29. The series will see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. OWN has handed out an order for season 3...
Person
Simone Missick
Soap Opera Digest

ALL RISE Resurrected At OWN

ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.
cynopsis.com

09/30/21: “All Rise” finds a new home at OWN

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
