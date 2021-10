In a letter to the University of Virginia community on Friday, Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis announced that all people, whether they are vaccinated or not, will continue to be required to wear a mask while inside University-owned or leased spaces at least through the end of October. Community members will not be required to wear a mask while at home in a residence hall or private residence or while actively eating or drinking.

