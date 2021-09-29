Christian Cox heartbroken for Utah football family, says he knows “there is power in grieving & healing”
Former Utah defensive lineman Christian Cox joined The Big Show on Wednesday afternoon for his weekly hit alongside Jake & Gordon. Cox addressed the heartache and grief currently pounding the football program after Aaron Lowe’s and Ty Jordan’s untimely deaths, but also shared his unique perspective on the Tom Brady reunion game against Bill Belichick this coming weekend. Christian having known both men personally from a stint with the Patriots himself.1280thezone.com
