Roland E. Temple, Nov. 12, 1935-Sept. 27, 2021

Roland E. "Slick" Temple, 85, of Laurel passed away on Sept. 27, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Temple was born on Nov. 12, 1935, and was a lifelong resident of Laurel. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sylvia Temple; his daughter Dianne Brady; stepson Billy Moss; parents William Clark and Daisy Temple; and siblings Lamar "Skinny" Riley, Paul Temple, Nelson Temple, Louie Temple, Annie Windham, Sudie Lewis and Nita (Phillips) McRae. He is survived by his children Donna Temple Fleming (Robert) of Alvin, Texas, Ron Temple (Vanessa) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Angie Moss Ishee (Jeff) of Pensacola, Fla. He was blessed to be Papaw/Papa to his grandchildren Jared Fleming (Leah), Brandi Fleming, Rob Fleming Jr., Jennifer Copeland Holder (Brent), Courtney Copeland Mapp (Mario), Evan Temple, Ben Ishee, Jake Ishee and Sam Ishee. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings Brenda Luckie, Jeff Temple (Taleta), Nell Hopkins and Floyd Temple (Cheryl), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Our beloved Dad was a member of the Masonic Organization, an avid golfer and a member of Eastview Baptist Church. Our family was able to successfully carry out his last but most important wish, and that was to have his body studied for science and for upcoming medical students to learn and study. The family thanks all of his neighbors for looking out for him and especially to his nephew Terry Hopkins, who cared for him and kept him company. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. at Eastview Baptist Church (1618 Highway 184 in Laurel) with the Rev. Tommy Montgomery officiating.