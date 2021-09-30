The Best Restaurants in Symi, Greece

Tomato and mezcal soup, delicate seafood ceviches and margaritas made using caramelized lime are all on the menu in this food-loving Pacific beach resort on the Oaxaca coast. Once a practically untouched stretch of Pacific coastline, Huatulco’s purpose-built stretch of places to stay and play now reaches across nine scenic bays and some 30-plus beaches, shouldering wildlife-rich Huatulco National Park at its northern end. Further inland, the town of Santa María Huatulco goes about business as usual, catering to a trickle of backpackers en route to the Oaxacan coast. It’s also a very food-friendly corner of Mexico, with Oaxaca being the undisputed queen of the country’s varied culinary scene.

