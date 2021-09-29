GPD officers graduate law enforcement academy

GATLINBURG — Three new members of the Gatlinburg Police Department are protecting the citizens and visitors of the City. Jacob King, Cannon Piller and Patrick Trentham graduated from the Walters State Community College Regional Law Enforcement Academy on Sept. 17. The trio of officers were part of the Academy’s 121st graduating class at the Morristown campus of Walters State. Throughout the nine-week Academy, officers are trained through 494 hours of instruction on basic law enforcement. At Friday’s Academy Graduation Ceremony, Officer Piller was honored with the Best Athlete award.