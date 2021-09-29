CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

A Tea Lover Considers; What is it about Boba Tea?

By Contributing Writers
tching.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I encountered Bubble Tea/Boba Tea was in a small shop in Houston, Texas in the late ’90s. Driving past a small strip mall, there was a sign that just said, “Tea Shop”. This was in one of the Asian communities and I was excited to stop and check it out. I ordered their bestseller but it was not at all what I expected. I tried the drink and managed to pull some of the black tapioca pearls up through the fat straw. But didn’t understand it. The idea that I would drink the super-sweetned condensed milk and then chew and swallow the black globs seemed almost other-worldly. The thought that it would ever catch on seemed remote. Now it is so popular that supplies of the ingredients have become difficult to find. Some shops are struggling to keep supplies. It’s so popular that it has it’s own Bubble Tea Wikipedia pages.

tching.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
studybreaks.com

A Boba Lover’s Guide to the Best Bubble Tea Shops in D.C.

A Boba Lover’s Guide to the Best Bubble Tea Shops in D.C. Love the popular drink? Consider stopping by one of these fun joints next time you’re in the nation’s capital. Boba, also known as boba tea or bubble tea, has proven to be a popular drink in recent years, particularly among Gen Z and millennials. As new shops continue to pop up across the country, all with new flavors and creative drinks to try, the nation’s capital joins in on the excitement. So, whether you’re a D.C. local or a tourist, stop by one of these shops next time you’re strolling along the city’s streets.
FOOD & DRINKS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Let Tea Take You for an Adventure

(Family Features) Visiting a new or favorite destination is one way to travel, but that’s not always possible. If you can’t escape to a new location, consider taking a mental break in the comfort of your own home with tea as your companion. With many different varieties of tea to...
DRINKS
tching.com

What My Tea Says to Me: Craving

Storytelling tumbles locks and opens hearts. I love to tell brilliant stories which increase your engagment and inspire customers to connect. Together we create YOUR story which is easily shared across social media channels; from logo design, print, advertising, packaging and beyond. Everything is cultivated through research, strategic graphic design and creative storytelling. Jennifer R. Cook, CGD, BFA ...See Jennifer R. Cook's Full Bio and List of Articles.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

New bakery brings boba tea, ramen to Dewey

A new Dewey restaurant and bakery is hosting its grand opening Saturday, marking a sweet triumph for the Bartlesville natives who have been working for months to create the chic eatery. Located in the former space of the Heritage Theater at 306 E Don Tyler Ave., Sippin’ Sweet Co.’s opening...
DEWEY, OK
DFW Community News

Spilling the tea

Invented in Taiwan in 1990 and popularized in America during the 2000s, bubble tea (also referred to as boba) has become an incredibly trendy drink as of late. The versatility of bubble tea has kept it relevant over the decades, and as the demand for it increases more cafes specializing in the drink have popped up as well. Eleven minutes from East are three boba shops within a mile of each other: Drip n Roll, Boba Lush, and Kung Fu Tea. If you’re looking for a place to stop after school for bubble tea, the decision for which place to patronize can be daunting.
FOOD & DRINKS
303magazine.com

Milk Tea People Brings Organic Teas and Mochi Waffles to Downtown Denver

Milk Tea People in LoDo is a local, family-run shop ready to take Denverites down a flavor journey with their organic tea-based beverages and desserts. Kevin Ung, Timothy Gardnder, Jason Hinh and Jon Hinh opened Milk Tea People in July 2021 with the goal of serving quality, organic and fresh tea.
DENVER, CO
orlandoweekly.com

South Eola gets a new ramen bar, Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe brings Japanese donuts and boba tea to Winter Springs, and 4Roots launches a farmers market in the Packing District

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Saisei Kitchen has opened in the old Coco Cocina Mexicana in South Eola. Saisei bills itself as a "modern Japanese izakaya and ramen kitchen" and is within walking distance of Jinya, another modern Japanese izakaya and ramen kitchen ... Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a "zero human interaction" automat-style restaurant, will bring five locations to Orlando, Miami and surrounding areas. The 24-hour restaurant features a contactless ordering system and 32 varieties of dumplings (lamb gyro–tzatziki, anyone?) ... Eat Me 365, an eatery specializing in burgers, steaks, ribs and brisket, has opened in the old Taco Rio space at 822 Formosa Ave. in Winter Park ... Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe will bring Japanese donuts and boba tea to 5256 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs next month ... Ten Ten Seafood & Grill, a Cantonese restaurant with a location in Sunrise specializing in dim sum, has opened at the Golden Sparkling Plaza at 5600 W. Colonial Drive ... Roots and Greens, a food truck offering a menu of scratch-made, plant-based Southern fare, has hit the road. Follow them @rootsandgreensfood ... Modest Wine will open later this month across the street from the Ravenous Pig ... 4Roots has launched a new farmers market at their Packing District headquarters. The market, featuring a bevy of local purveyors and food vendors, runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2310 N. Orange Blossom Trail.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tea#Loose Leaf Tea#Hibiscus Tea#White Tea#Food Drink#Tea Shop#Asian
hbs.edu

A Tas-tea Team: Q&A with the Coffee and Tea Club

The eponymously named Coffee and Tea Club brings together a community of students to share their love for all things hot and roasted. The club was created in 2020 by three then Required Curriculum students—Luqzan Mustafa Kama (MBA 2021), Ethan Hirsch (HBS 2021), and Jiyoon Han (MBA 2022). Coffee has been a part of Han’s life well before she arrived at HBS, as she deferred from her studies for a year to work with her family’s coffee business. She has since returned and is leading the club along with Yoshi Yamaji (MBA 2022) and Matt Blank (MBA 2022).
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
highlandernews.org

Spilling the tea on the best boba shop near UCR

If you’re around Riverside and are craving a fast and tasty boba drink, the city surprisingly has a wide variety of boba shops. Whether you desire tea, coffee or slush, all of these boba shops will satisfy your every need. Additionally, going to boba shops are a great way for students to meet new people, hang out with friends or even study for your upcoming test.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cozy Up With A Cup Of Tea

Cozy up with a cup of tea! Shop for Palmer Place Fine Teas in seven locations across northeast Ohio. Learn more here.
FOOD & DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Saint James Tea RTD green tea – Product Launch

Location – The US, initially online and in selected stores in Florida. Price – Not specified, available in 50cl Tetra Pak. The co-founder of Arizona Iced Tea is lining up the debut of an iced tea brand in the US. Saint James Tea comprises four SKUs, with three flavours –...
DRINKS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Tea Be Honest

Tea Be Honest officially opened their first boba shop in Palm Desert on March 4, 2019, and with the generous support from their customers, they attracted the demand for a second location. And so, they opened another shop in Moreno Valley… and then soon after in Cathedral City. All of their locations are family-owned, featuring traditional, Chinese-style recipes that have been passed down for generations and innovated into the high-quality fun drinks they offer today.
DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

15 Places Every Tea-Lover Should Visit Before They Die

Tea comes second only to water as the most widely consumed beverage in the world and its history is nothing short of epic. Cultivation of tea dates back more than 6,000 years in East Asia, most likely in what is now China’s Yunnan province, where farmers first ate leaves of Camellia sinensis as a vegetable, then learned to steep them into a fragrant brew. Ever since, tea’s impact on civilization has been immense. It has been a builder of empires, a driving force for colonialism, and at the heart of many a bloody conflict.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Unsweetened Iced Tea Mixes

TAZO, the tea and herbal tea brand beloved for its quality products, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a new suite of Refreshers and Unsweetened ice tea mixes. The new additions are perfect for elevating your "water game" with high-quality, hydrating iced teas. The brand recommends mixing with equal parts water or seltzer for a tasty, thirst-quenching pick-me-up. The new TAZO Refresher is available in two flavors, Iced Citrus Jasmine and Iced Watermelon Cucumber. The beverage combines tea, botanicals, and a splash of fruit juice, and contains zero grams of added sugar. TAZO Unsweetened, on the other hand, features three of the brand's most iconic blends — Iced Passion, Iced Zen, and Iced Black Tea — all unsweetened.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Balancing Adaptogenic Teas

Sama is a new brand of adaptogenic teas from Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and it shares four functional blends inspired by Ayurveda. The balancing hot teas were developed with 100.co and the CLAIRE artificial intelligence platform, which played an important part in gathering data to create blends that will sell well and consumers will enjoy.
DRINKS
teatimemagazine.com

All for Tea with the Queen

Text by Lorna Reeves • Photograph by Steve Rizzo. A biographer’s unexpected story of friendship and charity. For Andrew Morton, his most memorable and enjoyable teatimes took place at the stately National Trust homes of England’s West Country that he would often visit on weekends while working as a trainee journalist in Plymouth. Strolls around the beautiful grounds of the regal estates would culminate in what he calls “splendid and sumptuous” afternoon teas, often featuring scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, which he confesses, are his favorite treat. “Because the clotted cream was local, it would still be quite nutty and very chewy,” he says. “I can almost taste it now.” Dubbed “the king of royal tea” by The New York Times, Andrew chuckles when asked how he feels about that moniker. “It’s nice to be called the king of something,” he says, adding that he does “drink tea religiously” and that it’s always English Breakfast but admitting that the type of tea referenced in that title really has nothing to do with the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and everything to do with, as Urban Dictionary puts it, “the best kind of gossip.”
CELEBRITIES
reflector-online.com

Restaurant Review: these teas are "T-YUMMÌ"

Since opening on Sept. 9, T-YUMMÌ has been serving Mississippi State University students and Starkville residents Vietnamese cuisine and bubble teas out of its shop on Highway 12. While the restaurant offers food items such as phở, many people go for their extensive list of boba, or bubble teas. Boba...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy