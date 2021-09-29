A Tea Lover Considers; What is it about Boba Tea?
The first time I encountered Bubble Tea/Boba Tea was in a small shop in Houston, Texas in the late ’90s. Driving past a small strip mall, there was a sign that just said, “Tea Shop”. This was in one of the Asian communities and I was excited to stop and check it out. I ordered their bestseller but it was not at all what I expected. I tried the drink and managed to pull some of the black tapioca pearls up through the fat straw. But didn’t understand it. The idea that I would drink the super-sweetned condensed milk and then chew and swallow the black globs seemed almost other-worldly. The thought that it would ever catch on seemed remote. Now it is so popular that supplies of the ingredients have become difficult to find. Some shops are struggling to keep supplies. It’s so popular that it has it’s own Bubble Tea Wikipedia pages.tching.com
Comments / 0