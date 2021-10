NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s basketball will be hosting a tailgate Saturday at Vandyville beginning at 5 p.m. near Lot 1 at the corner of Natchez Trace and Dudley Avenue. Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse will be on the grill, the team will be signing autographs, and fans can play games, win prizes, and stop by for giveaways before Vanderbilt football takes on UConn at 6:30 p.m. at Vanderbilt Stadium.