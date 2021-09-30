CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elastic Stack vulnerability can lead to data theft and denial-of-service attacks

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Salt Security Inc. today detailed a new application programming interface vulnerability that can lead to attacks on Elastic Stack. The vulnerability stems from a faulty implementation of Elastic Stack, a group of open-source products that use APIs for critical data aggregation, search and analytics capabilities. The researchers found that nearly every organization using Elastic Stack is affected by the vulnerability, which allows bad actors to exfiltrate data and launch denial-of-service attacks.

