Flashback: The Redmond police department website offers new possibilities in 1996

By Lydia Valenti
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 29, 1921 — Pumping plant contract let to Sweeney. Contract for the installation of a new city water pumping plant on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls was let Tuesday evening to Thomas Sweeney, president of the Inland Construction Co., of Portland. To provide money for the payment of Sweeney to install new pipe and make other repairs on the system, the council voted to sell a bond issue of $42,000 to Clark, Kendall Co. of Portland.

