The Cobb Diaper Day Committee announces that it is holding its 13th Annual Diaper Day virtually, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual community-wide effort to collect diapers for low-income families is occurring throughout September and October. All diaper donations will be given to the Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, South Cobb United, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO