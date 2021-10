Thursday, Sept. 23, was Long Beach Gives day. About 200 nonprofits have banded together under the Long Beach Gives umbrella in an attempt to raise $2 million in 24 hours. There had been 7,005 donations to 203 different nonprofits for a total of $1,443,561, as of about 5 p.m. Thursday, with about seven hours to go. The online push will continue until midnight. Organizers have said the evening hours typically are strong in terms of participation and fundraising.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO