Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

By Max Heering
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make his long-awaited return to Foxborough, MA for this Sunday Night Football matchup. He is coming off a game against the Los Angeles Rams that saw him throw for 432 yards and one touchdown. He also somehow ended up as the Buccaneers leading rusher with 14 yards on three carries. The Buccaneers poor run game last week could be the reason they lost to the Rams 34-24 and dropped their record to 2-1. The New England Patriots are also coming off a Week 3 loss. The 1-2 Patriots lost the New Orleans Saints 28-13. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for 270 yards and one touchdown but also gave up three interceptions. Jones, like Tom Brady, was his team’s leading rusher with 28 yards on six carries. I could see that see this game being a very high-scoring game with QB Tom Brady throwing for a lot of touchdowns.

