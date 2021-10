In the wake of an 0-4 start to the 2021 season and being featured in an embarrassing video with a young woman dancing close to his lap, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer could suddenly find his job in jeopardy. On Tuesday, media analyst and former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots executive Michael Lombardi tweeted: “there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the [Jaguars’] football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly.” Meyer, whom Jacksonville hired in January, has apologized to his family, Jaguars owner...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO