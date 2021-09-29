HUNTER PARTNERS WITH EXTRA BUTTER AND SOPHIA CHANG TO CELEBRATE THE WORLD OUTSIDE CAMPAIGN LAUNCH WITH A LIMITED DROP OF CUSTOMIZED BOOTS

In celebration of Hunter’s ‘For the World Outside’ campaign, Hunter partners with premium New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand, Extra Butter, and artist Sophia Chang on an immersive pop-up experience to “bring the outdoors in” open to the public from Friday, October 1st to Sunday, October 3rd. 25 pairs of Hunter Original Boots will be live-customized by Sophia on Friday and will be released at 2:30pm.