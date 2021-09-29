Where you can find fall festivals around Berks County
Autumn has arrived in Berks County and the bounty of fall harvests is being celebrated throughout the region. Reading Liederkranz Oktoberfest 2021, Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 143 Spook Lane, Lower Alsace Township. German food and beer festival with live music. $15 cash admission for those age 21 and older. Free for those who are under age 21.www.readingeagle.com
