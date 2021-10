In his 1,799th career game, every single of them with the Washington Nationals, Ryan Zimmerman walked off of the diamond perhaps for the last time as a player. At the top of the eighth inning, only Zimmerman ran onto the field, heading to his customary position at first base. In a clearly choreographed move, manager Davey Martinez held the rest of the team back to allow the franchise icon a chance to get a send-off that he so richly deserved.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO