Premier League

Tottenham boss Nuno: Players have been disappointed, sad this week

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Nuno admits his players are down after a tough few weeks. Spurs hope to return to winning ways tonight in the Europa Conference League tonight against NS Mura. Asked about the reaction since Sunday's defeat at Arsenal, Nuno told the club's website: “It's been a normal reaction after a bad game... disappointed, sad, and it's a feeling that's with us, and it's then you realise that you have to react.

