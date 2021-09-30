Tottenham boss Nuno: Players have been disappointed, sad this week

Tottenham struggled in the infancy of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign. They may have won the opening two league matches of the 2014-15 season, securing victories over West Ham and QPR, but they won just one more of their opening nine league matches of the campaign, leaving them 11th in the table. At the time, Pochettino was under early pressure as the players struggled with his high-pressing demands.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO