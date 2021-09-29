CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of the Interior Announces Host for Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center

U.S. Geological Survey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Department of the Interior today announced the location of the newest Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC), the ninth and final CASC in the national network dedicated to providing science to help managers of the country's fish and wildlife resources adapt to climate change. The U.S. Geological Survey...

www.usgs.gov

umn.edu

U of M to host new Midwest consortium dedicated to actionable climate science

The U.S. Geological Survey announced today that the University of Minnesota will host a new partnership of higher education and natural resource institutions dedicated to advancing actionable science in response to the climate crisis in the Midwest. The Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center will be housed at the U of...
COLLEGES
msu.edu

MSU part of new center leading climate change research in Midwest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University researchers are teaming with eight partner institutions to advance climate science across the Midwest. The new center, hosted by the University of Minnesota, is the ninth regional U.S. Geological Survey Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC). These teams of world-renowned scientists are strategically located,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. Geological Survey forms Midwest climate research unit

UNDATED (WSAU-WXPR) – While national and inter-national leaders focus on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, work to adapt to affects of climate change are being done on a local level. The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced the creation of the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center...
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Geological Survey

Ecologist recognized by Department of Interior for Exceptional Scientific Contributions

Research Ecologist Dr. Craig Allen was recently awarded the Department of Interior Distinguished Service Award for developing a deep understanding of forests, landscape ecology. Dr. Craig D. Allen, Research Ecologist retired from the Fort Collins Science Center, received the Department of Interior Distinguished Service Award on September 23, 2021. The...
SCIENCE
Fairfax Times

Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation announces partnership

The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation announced September 21 that Dominion Energy is the first Title Partner and Gallery Sponsor for the Northern Virginia Science Center. “Dominion Energy is delighted to make a new commitment of $800,000 to help create a much larger science center. And this new commitment that...
POLITICS
county10.com

Interior Department to hold Tribal consultations on the Federal Boarding School Initiative

(Washington, D.C.) — The Department of the Interior announced on September 30th it would begin Tribal consultations as the next step of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies. In June, Secretary Deb Haaland announced the Federal Boarding School Initiative directing...
EDUCATION
University of Arkansas

Department of Animal Science Announces 2021 Awards of Distinction

The Department of Animal Science with the U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences recently announced its 2021 Awards of Distinction in a reception at the Don Tyson Agricultural Center in Fayetteville. The Awards of Distinction recipients were: Graduate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Timberjay Newspapers

Anderson confirmed to Interior Department post

REGIONAL – Ely native and enrolled Bois Forte Band member Robert Anderson has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new chief legal counsel for the U.S. Department of Interior. Nominated for the position of Solicitor in April by President Joe Biden, senators approved Anderson for the position on...
ELY, MN
energy.gov

DOE Announces Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

Strategic Plan Supports President Biden’s Executive Order Calling on a Comprehensive Federal Response to Combating Climate Change. WASHINGTON, D.C. — In coordination with the White House, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released its 2021 Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan, an aggressive agenda to adopt agency-wide strategies to manage the short- and long-term effects of climate change in DOE’s operations. In support of President Biden’s executive order, DOE is adopting ambitious goals to develop science-based approaches to ensuring that its enterprise is prepared for the impending effects of climate change. The Department, which has 50 major sites spanning 2.4 million acres, making it the 4th largest Federal land manager, must lead by example in taking the proactive steps to modernize its infrastructure to meet the needs of this pivotal moment.
WASHINGTON, DC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

Lincoln University Chemistry Department Receives Gift from The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Lincoln University recently received a $15,000 gift from The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education (CFSRE) that supports undergraduate research and co-curricular programs in forensic science at HBCUs. During a recent partnership meeting between CFSRE and the department of chemistry & physics at Lincoln University’s...
COLLEGES
assumption.edu

Assumption Announces Naming of Richard J. and Sophia Catrambone Health Sciences Center

In recognition of their commitment to the value of a strong, Catholic liberal education that emphasizes humanity and patient-centered care as the focus of its curriculum, Richard J. Catrambone, D.M.D., M.D. ’81, and his wife, Sophia, have made a generous lead multi-million dollar gift in the naming of the University’s new health sciences building. Generous and steadfast supporters of Assumption, the Catrambones dedicate the Richard J. and Sophia Catrambone Health Sciences Center to the students who will grace Assumption with their desire to become competent and compassionate health care providers.
WORCESTER, MA
theonlinebeacon.com

Vivek Shandas Talks Climate Adaptation at Vadnais Lecture

The 2021 Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture returned on Sept. 23 at 6:00 p.m. MCLA welcomed Vivek Shandas, Professor of Climate Adaptation and Founding Director of the Sustaining Urban Places Research Lab at Portland State University, as the keynote speaker. When asked what message he most hoped the...
butlerradio.com

Carnegie Science Center to Host Café Sci Event

Those interested in learning more about how dark matter fits into our universe are invited to an upcoming online presentation from the Carnegie Science Center. The Science Center’s next Café Sci event on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. will feature a discussion led by a doctor in astrophysics from Carnegie Mellon University.
CARNEGIE, PA
Myhighplains.com

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to host Medication Cleanout event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host a Spring Medication Cleanout™ on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the School of Pharmacy located on 1300 South Coulter.
AMARILLO, TX

