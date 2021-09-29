Department of the Interior Announces Host for Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center

Strategic Plan Supports President Biden’s Executive Order Calling on a Comprehensive Federal Response to Combating Climate Change. WASHINGTON, D.C. — In coordination with the White House, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released its 2021 Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan, an aggressive agenda to adopt agency-wide strategies to manage the short- and long-term effects of climate change in DOE’s operations. In support of President Biden’s executive order, DOE is adopting ambitious goals to develop science-based approaches to ensuring that its enterprise is prepared for the impending effects of climate change. The Department, which has 50 major sites spanning 2.4 million acres, making it the 4th largest Federal land manager, must lead by example in taking the proactive steps to modernize its infrastructure to meet the needs of this pivotal moment.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO