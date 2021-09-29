CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever get in the wrong car? This couple did, and drove it home

By Kala Parkinson Journal staff writer
Durango Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple accidentally drove the wrong car home from Montezuma Mexican Restaurant earlier this month, leaving their own SUV behind and sparking a theft investigation. Daniel Redburn, a volunteer firefighter with the Dolores Fire Department, said he was inside the Dolores restaurant for a meeting on Sept. 7. He went outside about 3 p.m. and found his red Ford Escape missing, according to a Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office report.

