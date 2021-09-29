CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MISSING: What Happened to Podcast Between Ryan Owens & Charlie Sykes?

By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride
wisconsinrightnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Professor Ryan Owens recorded a conversation with notorious Never Trumper Charlie Sykes, who is regarded as a traitor by many in the GOP base. It’s vanished. Where is it? Owens has been critical of Trump at times in the past, saying Trump’s emergency action at the southern border “was just as excessive as Obama’s unconstitutional actions were.” He says he voted for Trump twice out of three elections.

www.wisconsinrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens ends GOP bid for attorney general

Republican UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens ended his five-month bid for attorney general Monday after facing criticism from conservatives for deleting podcast episodes he hosted featuring critics of former President Donald Trump. In a statement, Owens, a conservative political science professor who also serves as affiliate faculty at the University of...
POLITICS
wisconsinrightnow.com

BREAKING: Ryan Owens Drops Out of Wisconsin Attorney General Race

Last week, Wisconsin Right Now reported that a podcast that Professor Ryan Owens recorded at UW-Madison with notorious Never Trumper Charlie Sykes has mysteriously disappeared. Ryan Owens has confirmed in a press release that he has dropped out of the race for Wisconsin Attorney General, citing family concerns. The decision...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Sykes
Person
Christine Todd Whitman
Person
Tommy Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Soundcloud#Thompson Center
Fox News

Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden's zero-dollar claim 'might be the dumbest spin line I've ever heard'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, weighing in on President Biden and his team's continuous claims the president's Build Back Better agenda "costs zero dollars." The administration has repeated the claim despite loud condemnations from the Washington Post's fact-checker, budget analysts and at least one columnist who supports the infrastructure bills associated with the agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy