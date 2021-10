According to the research, luxury, brands retailers and travel and tourism operators have responded to the seismic shift in consumer mindset, to adapt their product and service offering to the new consumer mindset, which is increasingly more socially and environmentally conscious since the pandemic. Companies across all sectors and categories in luxury retail are fundamentally changing the way they source, manufacture and package product or reposition their products and services. The research, which explores how these changes are impacting the luxury retail sector today and how travel retail will need to adapt to stay in line with consumer expectations. The latest consumer trends and luxury shopping behaviour in travel retail are also a focal point of the research, in particular how post-pandemic luxury goods shoppers have changed their behaviour when travelling and shopping.

RETAIL ・ 20 HOURS AGO