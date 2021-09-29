BCA Investigating Saint Louis County Deputy Shooting Of Suspect

(Duluth, MN) -- The Minnesota BCA is investigating a shooting in Duluth early Tuesday that left a man injured. Saint Louis County deputies investigating suspicious activity tried to stop an ATV with two men aboard in a wooded area. The men fled the scene and were eventually located by a police dog. Investigators say a short time later one of the deputies fired their weapon, hitting one of the men. He was taken to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Agents say the 29-year-old man was later jailed and the other man was questioned and released. Sheriff's deputies in Saint Louis County do not wear body cameras.