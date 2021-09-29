CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

BCA Investigating Saint Louis County Deputy Shooting Of Suspect

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 9 days ago

(Duluth, MN) -- The Minnesota BCA is investigating a shooting in Duluth early Tuesday that left a man injured. Saint Louis County deputies investigating suspicious activity tried to stop an ATV with two men aboard in a wooded area. The men fled the scene and were eventually located by a police dog. Investigators say a short time later one of the deputies fired their weapon, hitting one of the men. He was taken to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Agents say the 29-year-old man was later jailed and the other man was questioned and released. Sheriff's deputies in Saint Louis County do not wear body cameras.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bca#Atv#The Minnesota Bca
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy