Red Sailing Captures Fourth Regatta Title of the Season

The Door County United girls high school swim team had yet another successful win at the Plymouth Panther Invite on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. The DCU team beat out 7 other teams with a total team score of 493 points. The second-place team, Pulaski High School Swim and Dive scored 372 points to DCU’s 493. The team had individual first-place finishes in 8 out of 11 events in the meet. Julia Michalski (SBHS) had a fantastic meet, finishing first in every event which helped the team score 120 overall points. Additionally, Julia Kurek (SBHS) scored 31 points, and Molly Hall (SDHS) scored 24 of the total team points. The team saw some tough competition where Danica Neville (SDHS-50 Freestyle) and Sanya Weinke (SBHS- 100 Freestyle) both finished one hundredths of a second faster to the next place finish. All the girls worked extremely hard for this win which included many swimmers finishing at their best times of the season. The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, consisting of Julia Michalski (SBHS), Cassie Rankin (SEV), Danica Neville (SDHS), and Christy Braun (SBHS), dropped 3 seconds from their season-best time. The student-athletes will travel to Cedarburg on Saturday, October 2nd. Keep up the good work ladies!

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO