TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Less than two weeks after finishing in fourth place at one the most stacked tournaments of the regular season, the No. 14 University of Alabama women's golf team is back on the road to face another touted field. The Crimson Tide is set to compete at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn., Sept. 24-26, for its second of four tournaments this fall.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO