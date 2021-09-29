Gotham Greens Expands Executive Roster Alongside Retail and Foodservice Sales; Gears Up for California Launch as Part of 10th Anniversary Celebration; Viraj Puri Comments

WASHINGTON, DC - Education is the key to a better future, and we know this well in the fresh produce industry. United Fresh Produce Association is aiming to improve food safety in the sector as it opens the application period for its Class Three of the Produce Safety Immersion Program. The program is sponsored by Calavo Growers and Renaissance Food Group at the gold level, and Ecolab at the silver level, and will allow the next generation to build their technical capacity, critical thinking skills, and leadership attributes.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO