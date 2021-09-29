CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Greens Expands Executive Roster Alongside Retail and Foodservice Sales; Gears Up for California Launch as Part of 10th Anniversary Celebration; Viraj Puri Comments

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY - Starting a new venture is always a major undertaking, but hitting the big 10-year anniversary makes it all worth it, especially for companies like Gotham Greens. Recently, the New York-based greenhouse grower celebrated 10 years with a gift to everybody in the States—expansion. Gotham Greens has announced it will be continuing its expansion strategy and brand awareness in the retail and foodservice sectors alongside bringing on Brian Orr and Jeff McKinnon to take on leadership roles within the company.

