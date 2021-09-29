CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink Takes Paris Fashion Week By Storm: See the Photos

By Conchita Widjojo
Though only half of them have touched down so far, the girls of Blackpink have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The four members, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa are global ambassadors for the French fashion houses Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Celine, respectively, with the former two already making a splash with the crowds in Paris.

