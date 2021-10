All Elite Wrestling has successfully launched its second show on Friday nights in AEW Rampage, which joins its flagship AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights, but some plans have changed for its newest show. The previous plan was for both Dynamite and Rampage to move from TNT to TBS next year, but according to a new report by Variety, Rampage is staying put on TNT while Dynamite moves to TBS. We also got a date for the move, and Dynamite will start airing on TBS on January 5th, 2022, though the time of the show won't change at all and will stay with its 2-hour format at 8 PM EST. Rampage will also stay in its 10 PM EST format on Fridays on TNT.

