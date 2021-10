According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE made several changes to the WWE Draft over the last week. The original plan for Friday’s WWE Draft (Night One) episode of SmackDown was to have Bobby Lashley be RAW’s #1 draft pick. This would have set up a storyline where fans would have to tune into RAW to find out whether WWE Champion Big E. would stay on the RAW brand, especially after the remainder of The New Day were drafted to SmackDown. WWE’s creative team and Vince McMahon changed their minds on those plans over the course of Friday and Big E. was named the top draft pick, with Lashley being drafted to the red brand on RAW.

