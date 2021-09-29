CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knife-Wielding Man Admits Stalking, Stabbing Woman In Jackson, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tahBO_0cCRqNrV00

A 38-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted to stalking and stabbing a woman last spring, authorities said.

Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and making terroristic threats as well as driving while intoxicated according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

His guilty plea came in connection with several incidents on May 8 in Jackson Township, the prosecutor said.

Mahan allegedly held a knife to the victim’s neck, threatened to kill her and then punched while holding the knife, slicing her face.

Jackson Township police had responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing. Police found a woman with a large cut across her face. An investigation found that the victim had allegedly been followed to her home by Mahan before the attack, Billhimer said.

Mahan fled after the assault. After a high-speed chase, Mahan collided with two other vehicles before being taken into custody by police. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Mahan's blood alcohol level was tested at an area hospital, and found to be nearly twice the legal limit under New Jersey law, Billhimer said. Mahan was additionally charged with DWI.

Mahan was being held at Ocean County Jail.

