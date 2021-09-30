CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Group adds suits statewide against school masks, claiming involvement by parents in Cambridge

By Sue Reinert
cambridgeday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup adds suits statewide against school masks, claiming involvement by parents in Cambridge. A Norfolk Superior Court judge has postponed a hearing in the anti-mask lawsuit filed against the state education department, Cambridge, the Cambridge schools and six other local school systems after the state sought to consolidate a growing number of similar suits. There are now six suits in five counties seeking to invalidate mask mandates for schoolchildren. Five were filed by the same New Hampshire lawyer who brought the case against Cambridge, Robert Fojo, on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Education
Norfolk, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Norfolk, MA
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Florida, MA
Norfolk, MA
Government
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Lawsuits#Norfolk Superior Court#Hampden Superior Court#Children S Health Rights

Comments / 0

Community Policy