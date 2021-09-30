Hispanic Heritage Month at IVC

Imperial Valley College will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The Thursday event will include music , Lucha Libre and food. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the lawn area behind Student Affairs. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also held. Current IVC students who obtain the vaccination during the clinic will receive a $50 gift card. The Lucha Libre matches are presented by Venue Wresting Entertainment and the music by Mariachi Mixteco. No parking permits will be needed but face masks are required. The event is sponsored by the IVC Associated Students Government.