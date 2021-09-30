CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Hispanic Heritage Month at IVC

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 6 days ago

Imperial Valley College will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The Thursday event will include music , Lucha Libre and food. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the lawn area behind Student Affairs. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also held. Current IVC students who obtain the vaccination during the clinic will receive a $50 gift card. The Lucha Libre matches are presented by Venue Wresting Entertainment and the music by Mariachi Mixteco. No parking permits will be needed but face masks are required. The event is sponsored by the IVC Associated Students Government.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually. The WHO recommendation is for RTS,S - or...
HEALTH
NBC News

McConnell says Republicans will support a debt limit extension into December

WASHINGTON —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will support a debt limit extension into December, ending a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. McConnell announced Wednesday that Republicans will support an extension of the debt limit “into December” to give Democrats more time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Society
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivc#Hispanic#Imperial Valley College#Student Affairs#The Lucha Libre

Comments / 0

Community Policy