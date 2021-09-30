Column: Redistricting panel’s GOP members failed to do their jobs

As lawmakers, we have an obligation to be responsive to our constituents, to be their voice at the Statehouse, and to uphold our duty to the Constitution. That duty is especially critical this year as Ohio redraws its state legislative and congressional district lines following the 2020 census.

How we draw our lines matters.

When we draw the map, we choose how hospitals, schools, and other resources are funded in our neighborhoods. Fair maps ensure each of our communities has a voice in Congress and at the Statehouse, but the truth is that for the past decade, Ohio’s districts have been anything but fair.

In fact, our maps rank among the most gerrymandered in the country, a system that too often allows politicians to choose their voters rather than voters choosing their leaders.

When Republicans gerrymandered the maps in 2011, they guaranteed themselves a stranglehold on power at the Statehouse and among our congressional delegation that simply doesn’t reflect the preferences of voters in Ohio. That’s why voters came together across the political spectrum not once, but twice to demand fair districts in 2015 and 2018.

Ohio voters set a constitutional requirement for representational fairness and transparency, and we just had our first opportunity to put those reforms to the test as Ohio’s Redistricting Commission worked to adopt the state’s new legislative district map.

But rather than deliver fair maps as constitutionally required, Republicans on the commission passed a partisan, four-year plan that’s every bit as bad as the last one.

Gov. Mike DeWine questioned the constitutionality of the map. The secretary of state said the process didn’t work as the voters intended. The auditor said the maps aren’t very good. But rather than use their power to do something about it, they fell in line, voting in favor of maps that continue to carve up our communities to protect Republican power at all costs.

In voting for these maps, all five Republicans on the Commission violated their oaths of office and betrayed the people of our state.

Ohioans and Democrats wanted to see the Commission approve a bipartisan, 10-year map that meets the constitutional requirements for representational fairness and keeping communities together.

But what we got was more of the same districts that pack certain voters together and crack other communities apart, the same tactics Republicans used on the previous maps that voters rejected not once, but twice.

Over the past month, hearings were held across the state, including here in Toledo, where voters told us what they wanted to see the maps look like.

One after the next, voters told us they wanted to see fair maps that keep communities together and give a real voice back to the people. Unfortunately, that is not what we got.

I long for the days when we had two parties, both committed to trying to help everyone get ahead, even when there were different ideas about how to do that. But after the callous disregard Republican leaders showed to the people who turned out to make their voices heard and voted overwhelmingly for fair districts, I cannot honestly tell you that we have two parties looking out for everyone.

Democrats and Ohioans wanted to see an open and transparent process, but instead what we got was a map drafted behind closed doors, dropped at the last minute, and passed along party lines.

Analysis of these maps suggests they are just as bad if not worse than the previous ones. They carve up our communities, fail to allow for representational fairness, and fall far short of living up to the reforms voters passed in 2015.

Ohioans want us to get this right, but Republicans weren’t ready or willing to play by the rules and deliver on the promise of fair state legislative district maps.

We must do better as we begin to draw our congressional lines.

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo) represents Ohio’s 44th House District and is an advocate for fair districts and voting rights.