Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A former pastor and treasurer have both been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a Brunswick County church over a seven-year period. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb, 52, of Supply, surrendered to deputies Wednesday morning and was charged with felony embezzlement of funds by public officer/trustee greater than $100,000, and felony conspiracy.www.wlox.com
