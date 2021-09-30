CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New campaign wants to put more people into electric vehicles

By Peter Lopez
KMPH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local advocacy group wants to make things easier for San Joaquin Valley residents to get into electric vehicles. According to the Clean Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative (CVEC), the One EV campaign launched Thursday and provides up to $14,000 towards a new electric vehicle. The group says representatives will help during the purchasing process of an electric vehicle and can even help those interested with credit repair.

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually. The WHO recommendation is for RTS,S - or...
NBC News

McConnell says Republicans will support a debt limit extension into December

WASHINGTON —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will support a debt limit extension into December, ending a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. McConnell announced Wednesday that Republicans will support an extension of the debt limit “into December” to give Democrats more time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev Equity Specialist#The Ev Equity Program

Comments / 0

Community Policy