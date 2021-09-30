New campaign wants to put more people into electric vehicles
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local advocacy group wants to make things easier for San Joaquin Valley residents to get into electric vehicles. According to the Clean Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative (CVEC), the One EV campaign launched Thursday and provides up to $14,000 towards a new electric vehicle. The group says representatives will help during the purchasing process of an electric vehicle and can even help those interested with credit repair.kmph.com
