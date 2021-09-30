Alachua County is Not Your Average Florida Destination

You hear the word Florida, and you think beach, right? Well, not anymore! Let me tell you about the natural areas I visited recently in Alachua County. You won’t find sand or surf, but I can tell you that you won’t have time to miss those Florida beaches. To learn more about this area, and plan your visit, use the Natural North Florida website. You will find the answers to all your questions. There is a “Dial & Discover” free audio tour of Old Florida. The 48-mile Old Florida Heritage Highway weaves through moss-draped trees along natural, scenic areas and historic communities, starting just south of Gainesville. To begin your tour, you will need a guide—which you can print from Gainesville Cell Tours.